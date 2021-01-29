Tips coming in on Vincennes cold case

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - At the beginning of January VPD released a sketch of a suspect wanted in a cold case. That case takes us back to Thanksgiving 2008.

Detective Stacey Reese says, "The female was not a Vincennes resident. She was a 21-year-old who had come here to further her goals in life. The unknown male had entered her apartment, he battered the female causing significant physical injuries. The unknown male also sexually assaulted this female."

The case had gone cold. VPD used snapshot DNA analysis to come up with two composites. One of the suspect at 25, the other at 35. Both show a white male with brown/blonde hair

Since that information was released the case has warmed back up.

Chief Robert Dunham explains, "We immediately started getting e-mails and phone calls. We've had numerous contacts from the public that was either here or still here during that time period. We're following up on the leads as they come in. It has definitely gave us like a shot in the arm."