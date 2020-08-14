Tips and tricks on preventing acne and not smudging your makeup while "Masking-up"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Blush beauty bar opened its doors to residents of Terre Haute in February of this year. Due to COVID-19, the all-encompassing salon had to close its doors.

For seven weeks the business was shut down, but since reopening its doors business has been non-stop.

Co-owner Danielle Peabody says the community has rallied around small businesses.

She was really thankful that people had taken advantage of the curbside pickup her salon offered.

She says it isn’t just her salon the community continues to help, but also all other small businesses that have been affected due to COVID-19.

Peabody says, ”The community was 100 percent amazing for all small businesses, not just even for salons like it was amazing, I think, throughout.”

Blush Beauty Bar is open for appointments with new measures put in place to help you stay safe. There is extra sanitation, social distancing is followed and you are required to wear a mask during your service.

For those who wear makeup, you may find it hard to keep your makeup on while wearing a mask. You may also be finding that you are starting to get bumps on your face due to wearing it so much.

Today, we spoke with the co-owner of Blush Beauty Bar to talk about what you can do to keep your makeup from smudging and your face bump-free.

She says you can carry wipes with you and wipe down your face when you have free time.

This will help unclog your pores and keep your face feeling fresh while removing dirt, sweat, and residue left on your face from the mask.

Peabody says the best way to ensure your makeup doesn’t smudge is wearing none at all. If you wear makeup she says bringing along a little makeup with you to reapply always works best.

Even though bumps may appear or your makeup might be smeared, she says people should continue wearing masks. She says, ”I think the goal here is a common one, we just, we want to get through it. So whatever we have to do to get through it, that’s just what we have to do.”