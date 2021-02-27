Tip leads to arrests

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wanted man is back in jail and now so is the woman police say tried to hide him.

According to Vincennes police, William Richardson was wanted out of Owen County, Indiana for escaping from supervised release.

Police say he was originally charged with burglary.

Police say they got a tip he was at a home in Vincennes.

Police found Richardson Friday and took him into custody.

Miranda Puckett was also arrested for assisting a criminal.

Police say she lied when she told them Richardson was not at her home.

Police credit the community for the arrests.