Tip a Cop raises thousands for Special Olympics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - Local law enforcement agencies normally work together to fight crime.
On Tuesday night, however, they joined forces to help athletes in Indiana.
It was the annual Tip a Cop event at Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute.
Officers from all over the Wabash Valley traded their badges for aprons.
Around $3,500 was raised through customer tips.
That money will be donated to Indiana Special Olympics.
