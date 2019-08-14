Clear

Tip a Cop raises thousands for Special Olympics

Local law enforcement agencies normally work together to fight crime.

On Tuesday night, however, they joined forces to help athletes in Indiana.

On Tuesday night, however, they joined forces to help athletes in Indiana.

It was the annual Tip a Cop event at Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute.

Officers from all over the Wabash Valley traded their badges for aprons.

Around $3,500 was raised through customer tips.

That money will be donated to Indiana Special Olympics.

