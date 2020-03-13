Clear
Tiny homes making a big impact in the Wabash Valley

Homelessness is a growing issue within the Wabash Valley. However, there are some community members taking on a project to help those in need.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 2:56 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Homelessness is a growing issue within the Wabash Valley.

However, there are some community members taking on a project to help those in need.

Mental Health America of West Central Indiana and Indiana State University are leading the Tiny Home Project.

The mission is to provide a fully-furnished home to those who once lived on the streets.

The property will be built on the corner of 14th and Chase in Terre Haute.

Current renderings show predict that each home will be roughly 236 square feet.

The goal is to put up 8 to 12 homes, two houses a year, one per semester.

Each home is designed with a purpose. Inside you'll find windows to improve mood and bike racks for those without transportation. 

Director of Development for Mental Health of America, Jessica Brown, tells us it's a second chance for the less fortunate.

"They are succeeding and the community believes in them and wants to continue on their journey and their success by graduating them from the streets to an apartment to a home," Brown said.

However, this project is not federally funded. Therefore it takes monetary and material donations from the community to make it possible. 

"With your support, we can build more homes, at a faster pace and get our village up on its feet and get more tenants housed under a roof. We can open up more units to people that are in need, critically, that are living on the street," Brown explained.

The project is still in the works, but there is a goal to have the first house completed by May.

There are requirements for qualifying for these homes.

For more information on if you qualify or if you'd like to get involved with making the project happen, email Jessica Brown at jbrown@mhawci.org.

