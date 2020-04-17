Tiny home project put on hold, leaving many without a place to call home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A project that would've given the homeless a place to call home... is now being put on hold.

With only a few walls in place, the Tiny Home Project has come to a halt because of COVID-19.

Right now, all that stands is an empty lot.

The property is to be built on the corner of 14th and Chase Street.

Each home was designed to be 236 squared feet.

Prior to the virus.. the goal was to build eight to twelve houses.

For now... no building can be done.. and no one can begin to make the area their own.

News 10 spoke with Jessica Brown, a leading force behind the project.

Brown tells us she's hopeful that people don't give up on the project because of the slow progress.

"I hope that people stay positive and patient and our clients keep hope and they believe in our project and know that we believe in them," Brown explained.

Another issue is funding.

The entire project is being built from the hands of volunteers and the funding comes solely from donations.

Brown is worried that with the current impact of the virus on the economy, there will be little to no funding.

"Once it gets started again, I'm scared that people will have to shift their focus to what's considered more essential because everybody has an amount of money they can give every year included in their budget," said Brown.

For now, the building should start back up in the fall.

If you'd like to learn more about the project or help with donations, you can contact Jessica Brown at jbrown@mhawci.org.