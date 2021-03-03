Tiny Home Village Coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE IND. (WTHI) - More of Terre Haute's homeless community will find shelter with this upcoming project.

The Mental Health America of West Central Indiana (MHAWCI) plans to build a tiny home village beginning this year. Duke Energy donated $12,500 that will go toward the first home.

"We think that once we get the first tiny home up, it will help the community understand our vision," Jessica Brown, Director of Development at MHAWCI said. "We are one step closer to that."

The tiny homes will be built near 14th and Chase Street in Terre Haute. Each home will include a small kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area. The goal is to help several homeless people in the community find a home and help to establish their confidence and independence.

"Housing is Human Right and in order to get your overall wellness... stable, mental, physical, emotional... you need a roof over your head."

The organization hopes to build a total of 8 or 9 homes over the next few years. To help accomplish this goal, the non-profit will work with Indiana State University students majoring in engineering and design management. Together, they will begin breaking ground next month.