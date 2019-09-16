Clear

Times apologizes for tweet, revises Kavanaugh article

President Donald Trump on Monday said Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is under assault, following a New York Times story about a sexual misconduct allegation that was revised to reflect that the alleged victim couldn’t recall the incident.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 12:18 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday said Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is under assault, following a New York Times story about a sexual misconduct allegation that was revised to reflect that the alleged victim couldn’t recall the incident.

The newspaper has also apologized for an offensive tweet that was sent out to promote the weekend article.

The Times reported on an allegation that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a Yale University party as a freshman. That new allegation was included in an article, excerpting an upcoming book about Kavanaugh classmate Deborah Ramirez, who had claimed the future justice pulled down his pants and thrust his penis at her at another time at a different Yale party.

In writing about the new allegation, the story did not initially include the detail that the woman supposedly involved in the incident declined to be interviewed, and that her friends say she doesn’t recall it. The article was revised to include that information, with an editor’s note explaining the revision.

It was not immediately clear why that detail had been left out.

Kavanaugh denied Ramirez’s accusation in the past. He declined to comment on the new one, according to a court spokeswoman.

The president has jumped to the defense of his Supreme Court appointee on Twitter, saying “the one who is actually being assaulted is Justice Kavanaugh, assaulted by lies and fake news.”

Trump said Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue.

The newspaper also apologized for a tweet sent out Saturday through the account of its opinion section, where the Kavanaugh piece ran. The tweet said, in part, that “having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun.”

The Times later said that the tweet was “clearly inappropriate and offensive.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Top Monday Stories

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 89

Image

Alex Barnaby Commits to UE

Image

Twins celebrate 96th birthday

Image

Work continues to expand Griffin Bike Park

Image

Public hearing on marijuana businesses

Image

"Holypalooza" Worship

Image

Gathering on the Green Fall Festival

Image

Crews gather trash after Blues Fest

Image

Section of HWY 54 to close for repairs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator