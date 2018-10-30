Clear

Time to fall back: Daylight Saving happens this weekend

Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 3:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -It's almost time to fall back.

Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning.

That means you will need to turn your clocks back one hour.

Many people will do that before they go to bed on Saturday night.

Officials say it is a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and talk with your family about an action plan in the case of an emergency.

