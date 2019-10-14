Time to Prep Your Furnace

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Temperatures are starting to drop here in the valley.

That means, if you haven't turned the furnace on yet, you will be soon.

There are many things you should do before turning on the heat for the first time.

Some of them sound simple, but they can make a big difference.

Hoosier Heating & Cooling owner Marc Buechner says something as simple as checking the batteries in your thermostat is important.

He says one thing people tend to forget, is to change their filter.

"Another thing is always to check your filter. Especially if you haven't done it in a while. Make sure that it's not clogged up, and make sure there's no obstacles in your exhaust pipe."

He says a little preventative maintenance can go a long way.

Another thing you may notice is a burning smell when you turn on the furnace for the first time.

Many times, this is just dust, or dirt being burned off the coils.

Remember though, if the smell lingers for more than about 5 minutes, turn the system off, and call for maintenance.

And finally, always act sooner rather than later, so that if you have a problem, you can get it fixed quickly.