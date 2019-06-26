Clear
How to avoid getting a sunburn

During these long and hot days, how long does it take to burn, and how can you protect yourself?

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When it gets hot during the summer, we start thinking about sunburn.

For fair-skinned people, especially with blonde or red hair, at the suns peak time, you can get burned in less than 10 minutes.

From there, the darker your skin is, the harder it is to get burned.

This doesn't mean you still shouldn't protect your skin, or that you can't burn.

Always wear sunscreen.

Even on days where you're only outside for a short amount of time, it's always a safe bet.

The suns peak time is between 10 am and 2 pm.

What this means, is that window of time is when the sun is the strongest.

Keep in mind, you can get burned any time of day, but that is when you have the best chance to get burned.

You can always wear a wide-brimmed hat, and if you're burned already, use aloe to get rid of the burn and some of the pain.

