Time running out to help museum reach fundraising goal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley museum is close to its fundraising goal but the clock is ticking. You have until the end of January to donate to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is in on the effort as well. For every $2 the museum raises the foundation will donate $1. This means if the museum reaches its goal of $140,000 the foundation will donate $70,000.

The foundation chose the museum because the educational facility is a tourism asset that's been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

News 10 spoke with Susan Turner Saturday. She is the museum’s executive director. Turner says the numbers are still being tallied and they are inching closer to that $140,000 goal.

The deadline to donate in Sunday. You can drop off a check at the museum from noon to 5pm or you can go to the museum website to make a donation.

Turner says she is "blown away" by the community support.