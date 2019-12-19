Time is running out for your chance to win $10,000

Clear

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The year is quickly coming to an end which means you have just a few more days to earn entries into a major giveaway.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley and Terre Haute Chevrolet are teaming up to give-away $10,000.

It's part of the organization's 2019 Annual Community Resource Drive. Terre Haute Chevrolet is sponsoring the giveaway.

Donors can earn chances to win the cash based on their support. Learn more here.

