Time is running out for your chance to enter to win $10,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Time is running out for the community to enter to win a major amount of money - all while helping the community at the same time.

The United Way of Terre Haute is partnering with Terre Haute Chevrolet for a cash giveaway.

With a donation, you can enter to win $10,000. All donations will go to the United Way.

Everything raised will go toward fighting poverty in the Wabash Valley.

The United Way says they are grateful for the partnership, especially because they know many people are struggling this year.

The last day to enter for the drawing is December 31.

If you are interested in donating, click here.