Clear

Time is running out for lawmakers to take action on bill that impacts the coal industry

News 10 recently spoke with the author of Indiana House Bill 1414 Representative Alan Morrison. It was recently amended.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 10:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Time is running out for lawmakers to take action on several bills including one bill impacting the coal industry and workers.

News 10 recently spoke with the author of Indiana House Bill 1414 Representative Alan Morrison.

Morrison explains, the bill gives priority to coal miners who've been effected by recent closures and lay-offs, who are applying for work force ready grants.

Morrison said coal mines and factories employ thousands of people across the state.

The bill, in it's original form called for continued use of coal-fired electric plants.

It would have also likely raised rates for customers.

The bill was recently amended removing many provisions that may have led to increased cost to customers.

It passed out of the senate, and was sent back to the house.

"Obviously it's a huge economic driver. It's a big tax base for these counties Sullivan and Knox county throughout Southwest Indiana. It has a very very large impact on us economically,"said Morrison.

Morrison said the bill is headed to conference committee next.

That's happening this week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Increasing clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

17 musicians inducted into Hall of Fame

Image

Chili Fest

Image

Exotic Pet Expo

Image

Group gathers trash all weekend in Terre Haute

Image

IN coal bill

Image

Student remains overseas despite coronavirus outbreak

Image

Vigil for teen killed in weekend crash

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ISU WBB REGULAR SEASON FINALE

Image

BARR-REEVE SECTIONAL

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2