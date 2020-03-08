Time is running out for lawmakers to take action on bill that impacts the coal industry

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Time is running out for lawmakers to take action on several bills including one bill impacting the coal industry and workers.

News 10 recently spoke with the author of Indiana House Bill 1414 Representative Alan Morrison.

Morrison explains, the bill gives priority to coal miners who've been effected by recent closures and lay-offs, who are applying for work force ready grants.

Morrison said coal mines and factories employ thousands of people across the state.

The bill, in it's original form called for continued use of coal-fired electric plants.

It would have also likely raised rates for customers.

The bill was recently amended removing many provisions that may have led to increased cost to customers.

It passed out of the senate, and was sent back to the house.

"Obviously it's a huge economic driver. It's a big tax base for these counties Sullivan and Knox county throughout Southwest Indiana. It has a very very large impact on us economically,"said Morrison.

Morrison said the bill is headed to conference committee next.

That's happening this week.