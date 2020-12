WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still time for Indiana residents to file for payments in the Equifax breach.

The State of Indiana reached a settlement with Equifax for $19.5 million. The last day to file is Wednesday, December 16.

All you have to do is click on this link and enter your information.

You can select whether you would like to receive your payment digitally or in the form of a check.

Payments will be distributed after December 16.