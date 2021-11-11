Time is almost up to submit your feedback to the Indiana Gaming Commission ahead of Vigo Co. casino decision

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Gaming Commission is set to select a new casino operator for Vigo County - and time is running out to provide your feedback.

The deadline to give the Indiana Gaming Commission your written comments is Friday, November 12, by 4:30 P.M.

You can email them at this address, VigoCoCasinoProjectComments@igc.IN.gov, or drop them off in person. At this point, it is too late to send them via mail.

The expected decision day from the Indiana Gaming Commission is Wednesday, November 17.

They should select one of four proposals. The companies will have 30 minutes to present their proposals in the following order: