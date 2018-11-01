Clear
Time change means extra hour for alcoholic beverage sales

Drinkers will have an extra hour to purchase alcoholic beverages early Sunday.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 10:41 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drinkers will have an extra hour to purchase alcoholic beverages early Sunday.

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission announced Friday it will allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sunday to continue until what would be 3 a.m. if not for the time change.

Because the change to standard time from daylight saving time changes clocks to 1 a.m. at 2 a.m. Sunday, alcoholic beverage outlets will have one additional hour during which they may serve or sell alcoholic beverages. Under Indiana law, they must cease sales at 3 a.m.

