Time Traveler's Club takes a trip to the past to explore historic Terre Haute church

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is taking a trip through time. The Vigo County Historical Society has a Time Traveler's Club.
They take educational tours around the county.
On Tuesday - they traveled to Saint Ben's Church near 9th and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute to see what has changed since the 1930s.
A devastating fire destroyed parts of the church that year.
The club is free to join, but you are encouraged to get a Historical Society membership. Learn more here.
