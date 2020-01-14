Time Traveler's Club takes a trip to the past to explore historic Terre Haute church

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is taking a trip through time. The Vigo County Historical Society has a Time Traveler's Club.

They take educational tours around the county.

On Tuesday - they traveled to Saint Ben's Church near 9th and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute to see what has changed since the 1930s.

A devastating fire destroyed parts of the church that year.

The club is free to join, but you are encouraged to get a Historical Society membership. Learn more here.