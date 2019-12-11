Clear

Time Travelers Club meets to watch 'The Story of Terre Haute'

A local group is working to keep Terre Haute's past alive.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 12:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is working to keep Terre Haute's past alive.

The Story of Terre Haute is a documentary on the history of the city.

It first came out in 2016. Local filmmaker Mark Gibson and his company wrote and produced it.

On Tuesday, the Time Travelers Club met to watch the film at the new History Center.

Learn more about the movie here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunny but still cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners Trained in Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Flu season approaching early: Why the need for the vaccine

Image

Mostly sunny, still cold. High: 37

Image

Loogootee basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Central

Image

Sullivan

Image

South Knox basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans