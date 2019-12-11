TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is working to keep Terre Haute's past alive.
The Story of Terre Haute is a documentary on the history of the city.
It first came out in 2016. Local filmmaker Mark Gibson and his company wrote and produced it.
On Tuesday, the Time Travelers Club met to watch the film at the new History Center.
Learn more about the movie here.
Related Content
- Time Travelers Club meets to watch 'The Story of Terre Haute'
- Terre Haute hosts swim meet
- VCSC Board meets at Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight
- Moore to the Story: The Nostalgic Airbnb in Terre Haute
- Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show
- Terre Haute South Rotary Club celebrates 40th anniversary
- Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club
- Terre Haute Rotary Club hosts 73rd annual Goodwill drive
- Community Spotlight: Terre Haute Women's Club Shoe Bus
Scroll for more content...