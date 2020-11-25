Tigers, Lions, and exotic cats alike need your help

CENTERPOINT, Ind. (WTHI) -- The pandemic continues forcing many businesses to adapt. Some are changing how they operate, and others are having to make tough decisions. The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is one of those places making tough decisions.

The center is a sanctuary for exotic cats. They rescue cats from around the country.

Their main source of income comes from guided tours of the sanctuary.

But right now The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is not allowing any visitors and is temporarily closed.

Director of the center Joe Taft said this is due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in Clay County.

He said when he saw the numbers reach more than 1,000 he knew the rescue center had to do something.

He says his main concern was about the cats because the cats can get the disease too.

Taft said, "But in the long run what's most important is safety. The safety of the animals and the safety of the people who work here."

The problem with the center closing is funding. It relies on income brought in by visitors to take care of the exotic cats.

Taft said, "Now I think the old expression is we're going on a wing and a prayer. And if that's what we have to do, then that's what we have to do."

He said this is one of the hardest years they've had. He said, "So when we disrupt our potential for income, that certainly hurts us."

The center hopes to be open as soon as possible, but there's no date for opening yet.

Either way, Taft said they'll continue caring for the pets no matter what.

He said, "And it's our hope, that all of our efforts go towards seeing that the bad things that have happened to them are all in the past."

While you can't visit the exotic feline rescue center, you can still help them take care of the cats. Taft said they're always accepting donations.

