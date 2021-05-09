Ticks are out thick already in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We are well into the season for “Ticks”. And May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. Here's what you need to know to stay prepared.

Right now, ticks are in and around heavily wooded areas as well as tall grass and brush. You should wear light-colored clothing to make them easier to find on your body.

Using an E.P.A. registered insect repellant containing 20% DEET is a great way to avoid getting ticks on your body. If you have one on your skin, remove it within a 24-hour period reduces the risk of potential disease transmission.

News 10 spoke with Peter Coppinger, an associate professor in Biology at Rose Hulman and he tells us how ticks get on us in the first place.

“What they will do is they'll lean backward and if you pass by they will grab onto your clothes and start crawling for your neck and the back of your head.”

If you become ill with a fever or a rash after being in an area with ticks, be sure to contact your health care provider.

Just make sure to take precautions against tick bites to prevent contracting diseases they may carry, like Lyme disease. Other tick-borne diseases include Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Tularemia, Ehrlichiosis, and Babesiosis.

Here are more tips about health and safety regarding ticks:

• Walk in the center of trails. Avoid wooded, bushy areas with high grass and leaf litter.

• Conduct full-body tick checks on family members (underarms, ears, belly button, behind knees, between legs, waist, hair, and scalp) every two to three hours. Also, check any gear or pets taken on outings.

• Put your clothes in the dryer on high for 10 minutes (or one hour for damp clothes) to kill ticks.

• Bathe or shower within two hours after coming indoors.

• If you find a tick on yourself, it is often helpful to keep the tick for species identification. Place the tick in rubbing alcohol or in a sealed bag/container to bring to your healthcare provider or local health department.