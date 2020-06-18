Tick Season Starting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - I'm out here at Dobbs park, and now that things are starting to warm up, everyone is wanting to get outside.

But one thing, especially in a place like this, that you're going to want to make sure you check for are ticks when you come back inside.

Now there are two different types of ticks that we see here in the Wabash Valley.

The dog-legged tick, and the deer tick.

Now again, this is a place where you'll see a lot of ticks because of the simple fact that there's a lot of trees above me, and there's lots of grass to either side of me.

I'm in one of the trails here in Dobbs Park.

This is the area that ticks really like to hang out.

So if you do come through these areas, as soon as you step out, have somebody check yourself for ticks.

Especially on the places of your body that you can't see, in your hair, and on your back.

Now you want to make sure of course that you check yourself after being outside for any amount of time.

But before you leave the house, there are ways that you can be proactive.

Here's what they are.

Now before you go out, decide on what you're going to wear.

Long sleeves are going to be your best option.

And then anything that is light-colored, because it's easier to see ticks on light-colored clothing.

Finally, every time that you go outside, just make sure that you put on some bug spray, specifically one that has DEET in it.