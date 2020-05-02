Tick Season Starting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that things are warming up, people are starting to get outside more.

But humans aren't the only living creature getting out more.

Ticks are starting to become a nuisance all across the state.

"The reason we're concerned about ticks is because they have the potential of passing a number of diseases on to humans."

Bryan Price works for the Indiana State Department of Health, and he specifically studies insects.

He says different species of ticks like to live in different areas, but all of those areas fall into the category of grassy, wooded areas like parks and backyards.

"You can encounter ticks anywhere where you have where you have especially tall, grassy vegetation, and shrubs, and wooded areas and things like that."

So with everyone wanting to get a little more vitamin d and fresh air, there are ways we can all be proactive.

"One of the best things you can do is to use an EPA approved repellent, such as DEET. Another thing you can do is, when you're out walking on trails and things like that, stay to the middle of the trail, if possible."

Beyond that, when you come inside you can do things like tumble your clothes in the dryer on high heat to kill any possible ticks.

And while it may sound simple, Bryan says to always check yourself when you come inside.

"The main things is to just try to look over your body really well and look for any evidence of any ticks."

And if we all follow these steps, we can all stay safe and healthy.