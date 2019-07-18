TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marked graduation day for the Junior Police Academy.
The junior officers earned their medials of completion.
Over the last week, the kids have been learning the ins and outs of what it takes to be a police officer.
The academy took place at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
Organizers hope the opportunities kids have experienced this week will inspire them to one day become full-fledged police officers.
Related Content
- Thursday marks graduation day for Junior Police Academy
- New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters
- Buddy Ellinger Junior sentenced
- Community Spotlight: Junior Achievement
- Citizens police academy helps community growth
- Trump signs proclamation marking Pearl Harbor Day
- Junior Achievement holds Hall of Fame dinner
- Kenneth Pitts Junior extradited to Vigo County
- Group breaks into dance to mark World Down Syndrome Day
- It's Wright Brothers Day, marking first successful powered flights
Scroll for more content...