Thursday marks graduation day for Junior Police Academy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marked graduation day for the Junior Police Academy.

The junior officers earned their medials of completion.

Over the last week, the kids have been learning the ins and outs of what it takes to be a police officer.

The academy took place at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

Organizers hope the opportunities kids have experienced this week will inspire them to one day become full-fledged police officers.