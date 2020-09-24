Clear

Thursday execution set in Terre Haute for a man convicted of murdering two youth ministers

The second federal execution of the week is scheduled for 6 pm at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 12:41 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 1:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second federal execution of the week is scheduled for 6 pm at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

The government says, in 1999 Christopher Andre Vialva murdered youth ministers Todd and Stacey Bagley in Texas.

Related Content 

WAITING TO DIE: WILLIAM LECROY

WAITING TO DIE: KEITH NELSON

WAITING TO DIE: LEZMOND MITCHELL

WAITING TO DIE: DUSTIN LEE HONKEN EXECUTION

WAITING TO DIE: WESLEY IRA PURKEY

WAITING TO DIE: DANIEL LEWIS LEE

Todd and Stacey Bagley gave Vialva and two of his accomplices a ride. They forced the couple into the trunk. Prosecutors said Vialva shot both of them.

After that, an accomplice set the car on fire.

LINK | ANTI-DEATH PENALTY ACTIVIST SPEAKS OUT ON HER COMMUNICATION WITH CHRISTOPHER VIALVA

See the full description from the Department of Justice below:

"Christopher Andre Vialva murdered youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999. While stopping to use a payphone in Killeen, Texas, Todd Bagley agreed to give a ride to Vialva and two of his accomplices.

In the victims’ car, Vialva pulled out a gun, forced the Bagleys into the trunk, and drove the vehicle for several hours, stopping at ATMs to withdraw money from the couple’s bank account and trying to pawn Stacie Bagley’s wedding ring. While locked in the trunk, the couple spoke with their abductors about God and pleaded for their lives. Vialva eventually parked at a remote site on the Fort Hood, Texas, military reservation, where an accomplice doused the car with lighter fluid as the couple sang and prayed.

Vialva then shot Todd Bagley in the head, killing him instantly, and shot Stacie Bagley in the face, knocking her unconscious and leaving her to die of smoke inhalation after an accomplice set the car on fire. In June 2000, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas found Vialva guilty of, among other offenses, two counts of murder within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States and unanimously recommended two death sentences.

His convictions and sentences were affirmed on appeal, and his requests for collateral relief were rejected by every court that considered them. Vialva’s execution is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2020."

Did race play a part in Vialva’s conviction?

The Associated Press reports Vialva’s lawyer says race played a central role in landing him on death row for the slaying of the couple. Vialva is the first Black inmate to be executed since they resumed this year.

Attorney Susan Otto says just one juror was Black and 11 white at Vialva’s 2000 federal trial in western Texas.

She says prosecutors also portrayed Vialva as the leader of a Black street gang faction who supposedly killed the couple to boost his status within the gang.

Otto contends there was no evidence Vialva was a gang member and that the false claim only served to conjure up menacing stereotypes to prejudice the nearly all-white jury.

News 10's Alia Blackburn was selected to serve as a media witness for the execution.

Earlier in the week, we saw a delay that lasted for several hours ahead of William LeCroy's execution.

This story will be updated throughout the day. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
A Pleasant Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shoes surrounding courthouse in honor of lives lost to suicide, local memorial to bring awareness

Image

Remembering Leeam Pritcher

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 79°

Image

Kyler Sullivan

Image

First Financial Classic Update

Image

Scavenger hunt set to benefit Marshall police officer battling cancer

Image

New invasive species spotted in the Wabash Valley

Image

The Wabash Valley Classic basketball tournament will look a little different this year

Image

Anti-Death Penalty Activist speaks out on her communication with Christopher Vialva

Image

A spooky event will be coming soon to the YMCA and it's going to make you sweat

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 281303

Reported Deaths: 8744
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1406235180
DuPage16955551
Lake16545486
Will13612374
Kane12790325
St. Clair6386187
Winnebago5531149
Madison5463131
Champaign447220
McHenry4463118
Peoria331449
McLean320020
Rock Island286974
Kankakee267677
Sangamon229044
Unassigned2238236
Kendall194725
Tazewell165721
LaSalle164056
DeKalb148438
Macon143642
Coles139630
Williamson135139
Jackson124824
Clinton108820
Boone107423
Adams103210
Randolph92611
Effingham8361
Whiteside70220
Ogle6516
Vermilion6484
Grundy6455
Monroe63915
Henry6365
Morgan62823
Knox6273
Bureau59711
Jefferson57238
Marion5180
Macoupin5157
Union50724
Franklin5053
Stephenson4846
Christian46011
McDonough45915
Logan4401
Woodford4086
Crawford4002
Cass38911
Jersey38514
Fayette3733
Shelby3604
Iroquois35919
Livingston3486
Lee3471
Perry34215
Montgomery33913
Warren3142
Saline2993
Bond2964
Douglas2857
Wayne2565
Lawrence2512
Jo Daviess2462
Carroll2174
Greene2167
Moultrie2083
Jasper2029
Cumberland2014
Hancock1993
Washington1981
Richland1714
Pulaski1611
White1610
Clark1542
Fulton1530
Johnson1480
Wabash1471
Clay1420
Piatt1320
Mason1291
Mercer1295
Menard1200
Pike1131
Edgar1117
De Witt1041
Ford995
Marshall980
Massac972
Scott750
Alexander731
Gallatin692
Hamilton670
Edwards640
Henderson640
Putnam550
Stark532
Calhoun470
Schuyler460
Brown430
Hardin370
Pope261
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 113337

Reported Deaths: 3530
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20936761
Lake10334319
Elkhart6438109
St. Joseph6226103
Allen6060200
Hamilton4761109
Vanderburgh349430
Hendricks2681122
Monroe251236
Tippecanoe231213
Johnson2279123
Clark215756
Porter209046
Cass19339
Delaware189561
Vigo178524
Madison161075
LaPorte138239
Floyd132161
Howard129063
Warrick122336
Kosciusko120617
Bartholomew115357
Marshall99424
Dubois95918
Boone95646
Hancock91443
Grant89733
Noble89432
Henry78125
Wayne74714
Jackson7429
Morgan70638
Shelby66629
Daviess65428
Dearborn63928
LaGrange63211
Clinton59513
Harrison56424
Putnam53810
Lawrence50628
Montgomery50521
Knox5039
Gibson4894
White48214
DeKalb46311
Decatur45739
Miami4303
Greene41935
Fayette41813
Jasper3862
Steuben3747
Scott35910
Sullivan33112
Jennings31212
Posey3090
Franklin30325
Clay2985
Orange28624
Ripley2828
Carroll27113
Wabash2628
Washington2611
Whitley2556
Starke2537
Adams2523
Wells2503
Jefferson2443
Fulton2352
Huntington2223
Spencer2223
Tipton22022
Perry21513
Randolph2097
Jay1750
Newton17211
Owen1671
Martin1640
Rush1534
Pike1411
Vermillion1260
Fountain1202
Pulaski1151
Blackford1133
Brown1033
Crawford1030
Parke961
Benton880
Ohio777
Union770
Switzerland690
Warren391
Unassigned0225