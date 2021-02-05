Throwback menu offers a bite of Terre Haute's past

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Think of it as a bite of the past!

That's the inspiration behind the throwback menu at Edibles Catering and Foods To Go.

As part of this week's menu, they're recreating iconic dishes from former Terre Haute restaurants.

After some research and digging of her own, the owner says this menu is sure to serve good food and good memories.

"There were so many restaurants that were brought to light to me," said Suzanne Atkinson Helt, "and I mean everybody has such great memories of all the different fun foods, and everything they ate as a young child, and that they continue to eat as an adult too."

You can get your throwback meal, to-go, until Friday, February 5th. However, Atkinson Helt says she plans to do this again at a later date.

There's a different dish for every day.

The restaurant offers curbside pickup and delivery.

For more business hours, how to order and a look at the menu items, visit their Facebook page.