Thrive West Central with special opportunity to help elderly population in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thrive West Central in Terre Haute has money available that it wants to use to help people.

Executive Director Ryan Keller says Thrive West Central is sitting in a great spot having money that they wouldn’t normally have through COVID-19 relief. He says this funding aims to help those 60 or older or who are disabled in the Wabash Valley, and they are looking to spend it.

“We want to use it,” Keller said, “We don’t want to see those funds go back to their funding source. We want to help as many folks as we can in our service area.”

The goal is to help with the short-term and long-term needs of the elderly population. This assistance focuses on home modifications. It could be meal delivery, handrail installments inside the home, doorway widening, or even ramps leading into their home. If you qualify, Keller says it's first come first serve.

“We don’t have a waiting list for some of these funding sources,” Keller said, “As soon as folks call in and meet the eligibility requirements; we’d be able to get them on a list for some of these services right away.”

In order to get the help, you’ll have to take a short assessment with a certified options counselor. If you qualify, Keller says they’re looking to help as many people as they can as quickly as they can.

“It’s really all about helping folks age in place,” Keller concluded, “We want them to be very comfortable in their homes. We want them to be able to stay in their homes for as long as possible and really enjoy aging in their home rather than going to an institution.”

To sign up, you can visit the website thrivewestcentral.com or you can call either of these numbers: (812) 238-1561 or (812) 971-3145. Either will get you in touch with the ways to benefit from this funding.