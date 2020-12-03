Thrive West Central rebrand focuses on rebuilding community after COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group, dedicated to economic development, says it's rebranding.

That's as it focuses on COVID-19 recovery in the Wabash Valley.

Thrive West Central oversees several counties in the News 10 viewing area.

You may remember its former name as the West Central Indiana Economic Development District.

Under its Thrive initiative, it hopes to serve as a regional leader in economic vitality, quality of life, innovation and sustainable regional opportunities.

"We're going to be heavily focused on our recovery and resiliency planning, for the region, due to COVID-19," said Executive Director Ryan Keller, "That's going to play a huge part. We're also going to be really focused in growing our aging and disabled division."

Thrive West Central services Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.