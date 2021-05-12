Thrive West Central needs your input for their upcoming area plan

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley organization is asking for community input for their area plan.

Thrive West Central is in the process of developing its next area plan, and the organization wants to hear from you.

Their goal is to help support older adults, people living with disabilities, and their caregivers.

They create a new plan every two years.

Thrive will host several listening sessions throughout the next month. Those are:

May 25, 2021: 1 pm to 2 pm at Thrive West Central – 2800 Poplar Street, STE 9A, Terre Haute, Indiana 47803

May 26, 2021: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Parke County Public Library, 106 N Market St, Rockville, IN 47872

May 27, 2021: 10 am to 11 am at the Sullivan County Public Library, 100 S Crowder St, Sullivan, IN 47882

May 27, 2021: 3 pm to 4 pm at Clay County Courthouse Commissioner’s Room, 609 E National Ave., STE 106, Brazil, Indiana 47834

May 28, 2021: 8 am to 9 am virtually/phone

Web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85474150073

Meeting ID: 854 7415 0073

Phone: +1 312 626 6799

If you can't attend the sessions, you can complete a survey here. You can also call or stop by their office in the lower level of The Meadows near 25th and Poplar.

Their phone number is 812-917-3145. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.