Thrive West Central looks to grow region’s economy by analyzing per capita personal income data

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thrive West Central in Terre Haute is working on ways to grow the region’s economy. Over the past several months, they’ve been analyzing data concerning the Wabash Valley’s per capita personal income (PCPI).

Every November the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis releases data on different regions’ per capita personal income. That measures the amount of money earned per person. Ryan Keller at Thrive West Central spoke to News 10 about where the Wabash Valley stands and how our area can improve.

Over the past six months, Thrive West Central has been analyzing the Wabash Valley’s numbers. Keller says this gives them a good idea of the health of the region.

“How are we comparing on a competitive market to other regions around ours and also to bigger cities? What are we looking at and what can we take away from looking on a personal income basis,” Keller said.

The data is typically a year behind. The West Central Indiana Region’s PCPI was $38,301 in 2019. That’s a growth of 3.2% from 2018. However, the region’s total PCPI is about 21% below Indiana’s average of $48,678.

Keller says this could be a good indicator as to why the Wabash Valley’s population is declining, and this tells him that businesses have to be willing to try different things. However, he also says this is an opportunity for development and collaboration within the Wabash Valley.

“How do we start to work together and see that all things are intertwined—that a company coming into Sullivan County, for example, is still really good for all surrounding counties,” Keller explained, “A company coming into Clay [County] is really good for the whole entire region—into Parke, into Vermillion, into Vigo—it’s good for everyone.”

Keller says the bottom line is that increasing West Central Indiana’s PCPI makes the region a more desirable place to live and work. That’s Thrive West Central’s goal.