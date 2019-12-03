Thrift store temporarily closes after weekend crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A setback is putting business, at a local thrift store, on pause.

That's as it's temporarily closed during its busiest time of year.

This comes after an accident on Saturday night. Police say a woman crashed her car into The Light House Mission Thrift Store.

The store is on Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute.

CEO Reverend Timothy Fagg says they closed the building to work on repairs.

It's a costly decision as the store plays a big role in helping fund the ministry.

"We have a couple of employees who work here, right now, they're temporarily laid off until we get this thing back and running," said Fagg, "but it helps take care of the programs that we have, and the feeding program, the housing program at The Light House Mission."

While the building is closed for now, the ministry is still taking thrift store donations.

To schedule a pick-up, you can call the ministry on its main line. That number is 812-232-7001.