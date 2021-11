TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - And the crown goes to... these three beautiful and talented young ladies.

Saturday night, the Miss Banks of the Wabash and Miss Crossroads of America held their annual pageant.

Here are the results:

Meadow Ryann was crowned Crossroads to America 2022.

Cydney Bridge was crowned Miss Banks of the Wabash 2022.

Isabella Langue was crowned Miss Banks of the Wabash Outstanding Teen 2022.