Three vehicle crash in Clinton ends with two sent to the hospital

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A three-vehicle crash in Clinton on Monday afternoon ended with three people going to the hospital.

It happened around 4:00 near the town's Walmart.

Police say a 16-year-old from Cayuga was trying to turn into the McDonald's parking lot when he hit a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Roslin Stout.

Stout's vehicle hit another vehicle, that was being driven by 26-year-old Kayla Crouch.

Stout and the 16-year-old were taken to Union Hospital. The extent of their injuries remains unclear at this time.