VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three trails have been added to Griffin Bike Park in Vigo County.

They are the Heroes Trail, Recon Trail, and the Fubar Trail.

The park hosted a groundbreaking on Thursday for the courses.

The trails are being funded through the Next-Level Trails Grant.

Two professional riders are helping design the trails.

The Heroes Trail will be open in Spring. The Recon and Fubar trails will be open in May.