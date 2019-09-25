Three to be honored at Terre Haute North's Polaris Awards Banquet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North Vigo High School is recognizing three participants as this year's Polaris Awards for Patriots of Purpose.
This year's recipients are Susan Eisman, Lt. Colonel Daniel J. Lindley, and News 10's Rondrell Moore.
The awarded started in honor of a former principal.
"Basically people who have kind of followed in the footsteps o leadership and service and gone either above and beyond in your field or to the community," Marie Theisz told us.
The banquet will take place on October 7 at 6:30. It happens at the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm.
If you want to attend, call 812-462-4312 to make a reservation.
