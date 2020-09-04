Three suspects are now facing murder charges, as the family of Dwayne French reacts to his death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Three people are facing murder charges after the death of a local man.

Police say Shane Johnson, Loghan Morris, and Jeffrey William Recpido killed Dwayne French.

"It wasn't supposed to be this way. He's supposed to burry his mother not his mother burying him," said heartbroken Sandra French, the mother of Dwayne.

The family told us French was getting ready to leave for work around 6 am on August 21st.

They say he was jumped, robbed, and left for dead.

Nearby neighbors called the police. They say he was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis where he was in a coma for 11 days and died.

We spoke with Terre Haute police Sgt. Ryan Adamson.

He said the three individuals are now facing upgraded charges.

"Ultimately it turned into a homicide investigation. We're fortunate enough to make three arrests on it. Where it hits home for our detectives is, unfortunately, this kind of stuff does happen. Cases can escalate and we have to be prepared for that," said Adamson.

The family said they're preparing to hold a motorcycle ride in honor of French.