Three sent to the hospital after Terre Haute police chase ends in a two-vehicle crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Tuesday morning police chase in Terre Haute ended in a crash and with three in the hospital.

It started around 11:15 when Terre Haute police say they tried to stop a vehicle on Hulman between 46 and Fruitridge. According to police, that driver was going over 70 miles per hour.

When officers caught up with the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled.

Police say the chase ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle at Fruitridge and Margaret Avenue.

The suspect allegedly ran away on foot, before being caught by a police K9 unit.

Two people in the vehicle that the suspect crashed into were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The person that police say started the chase was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They are not released their name until they are booked into the Vigo County Jail.