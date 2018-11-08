Three people receive special recognition at Signature Healthcare

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people in the Wabash Valley received special recognition on Thursday.
It's all because they're dedicated to making the lives of others better.
News10 stopped by Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute.
That's where leaders hosted the Hall of Fame Cafe.
Three people were inducted into the hall of fame.
They were Carolyn Silver, Caro Moore, and Jane Mott.
They are volunteers, residents, and doctors respectively.
"All three of them are very interactive at the facility. They're very helpful to anyone in need. You can always find them going where the need is," Jamie Baton Sears the CEO of Signature Healthcare said.
They've been honoring people at the facility for around five years.
