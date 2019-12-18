VIGO COUNTY. Ind. (WTHI) - Three people were hurt in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Vigo County.
It happened around 12:30 on an I-70 onramp at State Road 46.
Police say 54-year-old Julie Corbin was trying to get onto I-70 she pulled into the path of a pickup truck, causing a crash.
That caused Corbin's vehicle to spin, coming to a stop on the I-70 onramp.
The driver of the truck, Corbin, and a passenger in her vehicle were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Corbin was cited for failure to yield.
Related Content
- Five hurt in southern Vigo County single-vehicle crash
- Three people hurt in southern Vigo County crash
- Three people hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Vigo County
- One hurt in eastern Vigo County crash
- At least one hurt in Vigo County crash
- 14-year-old girl hurt in northern Vigo County crash
- Multiple people hurt in Daviess County crash, weather to blame
- Two people hurt in late night Crawford County Crash
- One hospitalized in single-vehicle Vigo County crash
- Two people sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County
Scroll for more content...