Three people hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY. Ind. (WTHI) - Three people were hurt in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Vigo County.

It happened around 12:30 on an I-70 onramp at State Road 46.

Police say 54-year-old Julie Corbin was trying to get onto I-70 she pulled into the path of a pickup truck, causing a crash.

That caused Corbin's vehicle to spin, coming to a stop on the I-70 onramp.

The driver of the truck, Corbin, and a passenger in her vehicle were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Corbin was cited for failure to yield.