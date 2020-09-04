Charges upgraded to murder in connection to a Terre Haute man's death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are now facing murder charges in connection to a Terre Haute man's death.

According to new court documents, Shane Johnson, Loghan Morris, and Jeffrey William Recupido will face murder charges for the death of Dwayne French.

Terre Haute police say French died after someone hit him in the head during the early morning hours on August 21.

It happened during the early morning hours of August 21. French told police he was getting on his motorcycle to leave his home when it happened.

While police were interviewing him, he fell unconscious.

He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital. On September 2, French died.