Three organizations to benefit from United Way grants

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way is awarding over $100,000 in risks education and anti-stigma grants.

The three programs benefiting from the awards are Chances and Services for Youth, Catholic Charities Ryves Youth Center, and Mental Health America.

Catholic Charities will use the grant the 'Time For Me' mentoring program.

Mental Health America us using the grant to expand the 'Too Good for Drugs' program to Sullivan County.

Chances will also use the money for the 'Too Good for Drugs' program to Vigo County middle schools and freshman students.