Three of the four Terre Haute mayoral candidates take the stage at Indiana Theater

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community had the chance to get informed about the 2019 mayoral candidates.

Current Mayor Duke Bennett is running against candidates Karrum Nassar, Pat Goodwin, and Shane Meehan.

News 10 and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum.

Only three of the candidates took part. Meehan has not shown up for any of the mayoral debates so far.

The three took the stage at the Indiana Theater and spoke about their visions for the future of Terre Haute.

They discussed everything from diversity to unions, to infrastructure.

The election for Terre Haute is on November 5.