Three of Terre Haute's mayoral candidates take the stage at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's mayoral candidates met on the stage Tuesday night.

Current Mayor Duke Bennett and candidates Pat Goodwin and Karrum Nassar took part in the forum. Shane Meehan is also running but was not in attendance.

The American Democracy Project at Indiana State University hosted the forum.

It was meant to help students understand what the candidates' visions for Terre Haute are and how it would impact campus.

Students were curious about how they would bring in and keep more students in the area and how they would get ISU and the city to co-mingle more.

Organizers say about 30 students turned out for the event.