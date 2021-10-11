Three new COVID-19 vaccine clinics were announced in Vigo County; here's the when and where

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the way to Vigo County.
On Monday, the Vigo County Health Department announced three new events across the county.
Tuesday, October 12
Seelyville Fire Department
In the parking lot, from 11 am to 1 pm
2271 N. Main Street
Wednesday, October 13
Terre Haute First Baptist Church
From 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm
4701 Poplar Street
Thursday, October 14
The Moon Lite Drive-in Theater (free popcorn!)
From 6 pm to 8 pm, before the movie starts
5056 N. Lafayette Avenue
On Wednesday, you can stop at MCL Restaurant & Bakery from 1 pm to 3 pm for a COVID-19 listening session. That's where you can get your questions answered about the vaccine.