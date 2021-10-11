Three new COVID-19 vaccine clinics were announced in Vigo County; here's the when and where

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the way to Vigo County.

On Monday, the Vigo County Health Department announced three new events across the county.

Tuesday, October 12

Seelyville Fire Department

In the parking lot, from 11 am to 1 pm

2271 N. Main Street

Wednesday, October 13

Terre Haute First Baptist Church

From 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

4701 Poplar Street

Thursday, October 14

The Moon Lite Drive-in Theater (free popcorn!)

From 6 pm to 8 pm, before the movie starts

5056 N. Lafayette Avenue

On Wednesday, you can stop at MCL Restaurant & Bakery from 1 pm to 3 pm for a COVID-19 listening session. That's where you can get your questions answered about the vaccine.