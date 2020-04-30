Three local universities receive a portion of Duke Energy grant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy has gifted $380,000 statewide for educational programs, and three local universities are receiving a portion of it.

Indiana State University, Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, and Ivy Tech Community College were among the schools picked.

That's more than $62,000 coming into the Wabash Valley.

We spoke with Rick Burger with Duke Energy. He said normally, programs would use the money for camps and events.

Now, the money gives the schools the opportunity to change their programs - making them more accessible.