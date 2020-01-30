Three local business owners partner to break the stigma of direct sales

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to empower yourself to be your own boss. That's the message a few local business owners are spreading.

Three businesses have teamed up to break the stigma of direct sales. They held an empowerment lounge on Thursday night to help people find their 'side hustle.'

Organizers say these types of jobs can help to empower women while bringing in extra income.

"That's what a lot of women do. They have families. They can't work full time or they don't want to pay for childcare, so they can stay home and work their own business," Business owners Yvette Morgan and Lorie Mitchell said.

Organizers say they plan to do this event again in the fall.