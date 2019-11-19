Clear

Three local banks donated $3,000 dollars to CODA

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 10:47 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

Vigo County, Ind. (WTHI)- A local organization is continuing to get support from the community.

Council on Domestic Abuse or CODA recently announced they would be able to continue their residental services after saying it would have to close them because of funding issues.

Several organizations stepped up to help including area banks!

First Financial Bank, Old National Bank, and Terre Haute Savings Bank donated $3,000 dollars to the organization Monday.

The banks collected money at their windows in October.

Organizers say they are thankful for the help from the community.

The organization will use this funding for operating costs.

