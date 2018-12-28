Clear

Three killed in Sullivan County crash

Sullivan County's coroner confirmed three people were killed in the crash.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 7:15 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2018 7:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A triple fatal crash is under investigation in Sullivan County.

It happened around 2:00 Friday afternoon near 4874 East County Road 1100 North in Sullivan County.

Indiana State Police said three crash reconstructionists were called to the scene.

We reached out to North Central principal Monte Kirk for a statement. He said:

"On behalf of the Northeast School Corporation and North Central High School, I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to all of the families and friends of the students involved a terrible accident that has taken place this afternoon."

He went on to say the school plans on holding a vigil for students to mourn the loss of their friends, but they want to work with family before they set a time.

Other schools were reaching out to show their support.

A tweet from White River Valley high school's official Twitter account said: "Thoughts and prayers to our friends at North Central. What a tragic situation with the loss of life of three students."

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

