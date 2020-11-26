Three firefighters recovering after Wednesday night accident

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) - Three firefighters are recovering after the truck they were in was involved in an accident.

The crash happened on Wednesday evening.

The Montezuma Volunteer Fire Department was responding to a fire when one of their trucks was trying to avoid getting close to other drivers that were pulled over.

Because of the rain, when the truck got close to the edge of the road it slid down a ditch and hit a tree.

There were other firefighters following the truck. They, along with people that were pulled over to get out of the way of the truck jumped in to help get the injured firefighters out.

All three of the firefighters were taken to Union Hospital in Clinton. One of the three injured firefighters is the department's chief. The chief was later taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute for surgery on his arm.

The chief's wife reached out to News 10 wanting to say thank you to everyone that helped:

"On behalf of our family and our department, I want to give a whole hearted THANK YOU to the patrons that helped, our community members, and our brothers and sisters from departments all over the state that have reached out to offer prayers, kind words, and support. We are beyond blessed and thankful on this miraculous Thanksgiving Day!"